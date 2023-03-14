Corewell, Pine Rest create new collaborative to address access to mental health care

A new partnership between Corewell Health and Pine Rest Christian Mental Services aims to tighten ties between the two organizations to improve access to care in West Michigan.

Executives from the largest in-state health system and Michigan’s largest behavioral health care provider said today they signed an agreement to create the Collaborative for Behavioral Health that will look for additional ways to partner on mental health care.

Through the collaborative, the two companies plan to “intentionally and regularly identify behavioral health issues affecting the community, and to solve them through collaborative projects,” according to a joint announcement on the venture.

