Corewell to open $17.5M intensive care unit

After over a year of work, a new 24-bed intensive care unit is complete and ready to see its first patients.

Corewell Health recently said it finished its 15-month renovation of the Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center’s eighth floor into a new intensive care unit (ICU) featuring 24 single-occupancy rooms.

According to a statement by Corewell Health, the new unit will begin admitting patients on March 15 and will treat a range of medical conditions, including acute respiratory failure, post cardiac arrest, complications from bone marrow transplantation, diabetic ketoacidosis and other conditions.

“This project fills a great need in the community,” said Chad Tuttle, senior vice president, hospital operations and post-acute care at Corewell Health. “It was approved before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the demand for critical care beds was certainly exacerbated throughout the pandemic. We currently treat more than 2,000 ICU cases per year at the Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center with an average length of stay of 4.5 days.

Currently, the Meijer Heart Center maintains 72 critical care beds. The new space expands capacity to 96 beds and aims to centralize all medical critical care patients to a single unit, making patient care more efficient for providers.

The new ICU, housed in a space formerly dedicated to offices and meeting rooms, was built at a cost of $17.5 million and includes the latest in medical technology, a central medication storage room and smaller supply spaces throughout to provide ready access to items supporting efficient patient care.

The unit features a large skylight atrium, providing team members, patients and visitors access to sunlight during the day.

Tuttle said the next step in meeting critical care needs will be to expand the Meijer Heart Center cardiothoracic critical care unit on the fifth floor from 22 beds to 36 beds, work that will begin later this spring.

“The need has grown in recent years with the arrival and growth of programs including heart and lung transplantation, left ventricular assist device implantation, increasing valve and coronary bypass grafting volumes, and new thoracic procedures,” he said.

This is the newest location opening for Corewell Health in West Michigan and one of many the health system currently has underway. In September, Corewell Health, then Spectrum Health West Michigan, broke ground on an Orthopedic Health and Performance Center, prior to which Corewell started construction in August on a residential care center at 1226 Cedar St. NE.