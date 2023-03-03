Corewell to participate in pioneer study for patient-centric outcomes

A Michigan health system has been selected to participate in a research study investigating strategies to cut the time it takes for published and proven research results to be made available to clinicians.

Corewell Health is one of 42 systems that were selected to participate in a nationwide study called the Health Systems Implementation Initiative (HSII), developed by the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI).

PCORI is an independent, nonprofit organization that funds research that may help patients, caregivers and clinicians make better-informed health decisions for improved patient outcomes.

According to Corewell Health, there currently is an estimated 17-year lag time between publication of potentially life-changing research results and when they are adopted in a doctor’s office and affect patient care.

As a participant in PCORI’s HSII, Corewell Health will bring its own expertise in health care delivery to develop and implement strategies that will help decrease this waiting period.

“Put simply, participation in this initiative will help translate published research into useful data so physicians can deliver the right care at the right time to the right patients,” said Dr. Tricia Baird, vice president of care coordination for Corewell Health. “As we discover new ways to solve long-standing problems in complex medical care, this partnership with PCORI makes a lot of sense.”

Baird will lead a team of Corewell physicians and researchers with Dave Chesla, senior director of research and development at Corewell Health.

In the first stage of the initiative, participating health systems can receive up to $500,000 for a project that leads to decreased lag times. A second round of funding will support practical, innovative and evidence-based projects that are best positioned to lead to results. Second-round funding will range from $500,000 to $5 million per project.

HSII participants collectively represent 800 hospitals serving 79 million unique patients — nearly a quarter of the U.S. population — across 41 states and the District of Columbia.