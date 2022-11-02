Corewell VP of academic affairs awarded by NAACP

A Corewell Health West leader was recognized for her work in diversifying West Michigan’s health care providers.

Dr. Candace Smith-King, vice president, academic affairs, Corewell Health West recently received the 2022 Health Equity Award from the Greater Grand Rapids National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in recognition of her work in West Michigan.

Smith-King was awarded at the Grand Rapids NAACP’s 56th annual Freedom Fund Gala on Oct. 21.

The NAACP’s mission is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of all and eliminate race-based discrimination. The organization’s Health Equity Award recognizes individuals who share their time and talents with their local communities, churches, schools and similar organizations, helping advance affordable, equitable health care for all.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized with such a meaningful award from the NAACP,” Smith-King said. “Our work in health equity continues here at Corewell Health where we have an ongoing commitment to the many diverse communities we serve across the state of Michigan.”

A board-certified pediatrician, Smith-King joined the academic general pediatrics practice at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in 2009, which offered her the opportunity to teach medical students and residents while caring for the underserved.

This teaching opportunity was broadened in 2012 when Smith-King became the program director for the pediatric residency program.

In 2016, Smith-King, Dr. Talawnda Bragg and Dr. Lisa Lowery formed the Resident Diversity Council at Corewell Health West. The council’s mission is to increase diversity in the hospital’s sponsored residency and fellowship training programs and to ensure the programs mirror the diverse West Michigan population they serve.

Smith-King became the designated institutional official and vice president of academic affairs at Corewell Health West in 2018, and in 2020, she, along with Dr. Nirali Bora, medical director of the Kent County Health Department, received funding for a proposal for the Health Equity and Leadership Scholars program.

The program supports diversifying the resident physician workforce by helping residents from the organization’s three-year residency programs (emergency medicine, internal medicine, family medicine or pediatrics) pursue a health equity scholarly project involving leadership, advocacy, scholarship or community engagement and providing them with a yearly scholarship. Participants are paired with a faculty mentor and serve as mentors themselves to medical students in the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine chapter of the Student National Medical Association.

Smith-King, a 2020 recipient of Crain’s Notable Women in Health award, received her Doctor of Medicine from Michigan State University in 2003.