Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office

Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis.

More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum Health in 2019 announced plans for the $100 million CTI building on a 4-acre campus north of Grand Rapids’ Medical Mile. The system had originally planned to consolidate about 1,200 administrative employees from 18 West Michigan offices into the new space, discontinuing the leases on those other offices and saving money in the long run. One of those leases is Corewell’s four floors in the Bridgewater Place building downtown, where some of the senior leadership team currently has offices.

Led by Grand Rapids-based Rockford Construction and designed by Seattle-based architect NBBJ, the new CTI development is at 635, 706 and 725 Bond Ave. NW. The project includes renovation of the 155,000-square-foot historic Brass Works Building at 648 Monroe, construction of a new eight-story building on a surface parking lot, and two seven-story parking structures with about 680 spaces.

