CURE International relocates to Grand Rapids

CURE International celebrated the opening of its new headquarters at 70 Ionia Ave. SW on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

CURE said it looks forward to being a part of Grand Rapids’ flourishing health care industry and credited its move to Grand Rapids for that reason.

“As we all know, the West Michigan community has an incredible health care presence. Relocating our headquarters to Grand Rapids gives us an opportunity to be a part of that community,” said Jerry Tubergen, board chair for CURE. “CURE values collaborative partnerships that cultivate trust and authenticity, and that is what Grand Rapids is — a place built on authenticity and where collaboration comes together for the greater good.”

CURE made its first move to Michigan in 2019 from New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, upon acquiring Spring-Lake based International Aid. Warehousing operations for CURE International will remain in Spring Lake.

Rockford Construction renovated the second floor of the GRID 70 building to meet CURE’s needs. The project budget was not disclosed.

The Grand Rapids headquarters will accommodate 40 staff members. Worldwide, CURE employs more than 1,000 health care workers.

The Christian nonprofit operates a global network of eight pediatric surgical hospitals, serving children with disabilities in Ethiopia, Malawi, the Philippines, Zambia, Kenya, Niger, Uganda and Zimbabwe. The organization has provided more than 5.2 million patient visits and 300,000 surgeries worldwide since its inception in 1996.

“We will work to collaborate with those in health care in Grand Rapids to share best practices,” said CURE President and CEO Justin Narducci. “It is important that we not only share our mission to reach and heal children with disabilities to give them opportunities to live better lives as they mature and allow them to better interact and participate in activities with other children in their villages/communities, but to be responsible stewards within the communities that we operate.”

CURE treats children who suffer from clubfoot, bowed legs, cleft lips, untreated burns and hydrocephalus, among other orthopedic, neurosurgical and maxillofacial conditions that limit mobility, functionality and opportunities to pursue education and employment. CURE also ministers to patients’ emotional and spiritual needs and invests in training programs which benefit the next generation of health care workers and strengthen national health systems.

“(CURE’s) work is nothing short of a miracle,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “We now have another strong medical provider to add to the city’s and region’s growing list. From Spectrum Health, St. Mary’s, Metro Health, Cherry Health and so many more. I can proudly say we are home to CURE International.”

For more information, visit cure.org.