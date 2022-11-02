Cure International separates from International Aid

A Grand Rapids-based nonprofit is relaunching its subsidiary as a separate organization to serve different needs.

CURE International, a Christian nonprofit that operates a global network of children’s hospitals, and International Aid, a subsidiary of CURE that specialized in medical equipment logistics and repair and disaster response, said International Aid will relaunch as an independent nonprofit as of Nov. 1.

According to CURE, this strategic decision will allow each organization to pursue its own mission more efficiently.

“This change will allow each of our organizations to do what we do best while remaining committed to our common values rooted in our shared faith,” said Justin Narducci, president/CEO of CURE International. “I am excited about this new season for both organizations because it will allow even more children and families to be served in their time of need.”

As an independent nonprofit, International Aid will focus exclusively on providing emergency supplies such as food, water and shelter to people who have been affected by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

CURE will remain focused on providing surgical services and ministry care for children worldwide who suffer from treatable disabilities through its network of eight charitable children’s hospitals across Africa and the Philippines.

CURE, founded in 1996, operates a global network of eight children’s hospitals that offer free surgical interventions for children living with treatable disabilities. CURE hospitals provide care for children suffering from conditions such as cleft lip/palate, neglected clubfoot, bowed legs, burn contractures, spina bifida, brain tumors and hydrocephalus.

International Aid joined CURE International as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CURE in 2019.

Three years later, the organizations have succeeded in their joint mission: last fiscal year, CURE completed more medical procedures than ever before in its 25-year history for children in need across Africa and the Philippines. During that year, CURE provided 14,333 pediatric surgeries to children with treatable disabilities, a 50% increase from the previous year.