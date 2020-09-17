CVS opens two more local COVID-19 test sites (update)

UPDATE (10:25 a.m. Sept. 17, 2020): CVS Health announced it is doubling its drive-thru COVID-19 test sites to more than 4,000 across the U.S., with two new sites in Kent County opening Friday.

The added test sites are at 3590 Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids and 2375 28th Street Southwest in Wyoming.

As Michigan sees a new spike in COVID-19 cases, CVS Health expanded its coronavirus testing program in communities experiencing surges in new cases by opening two new test sites in Grand Rapids at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations.

The additional test sites can begin seeing patients as early as Friday and will be available to both insured and uninsured patients with no out-of-pocket costs. The two new Kent County locations are 727 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids and 5603 Byron Center Ave. SW in Wyoming.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer applauded CVS Health’s testing efforts in a statement.

“This is great news for our families, our businesses and the heroes on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Whitmer said. “We need to keep working to expand testing, which is why it is crucial that Michiganders who have COVID-19 symptoms, even mild ones, or have been in contact with someone who has the virus can get tested.

“Our partnership with CVS Health is a significant step toward speeding up Michigan’s recovery and getting Michiganders back to a sense of normalcy in their daily lives. We owe it to the real heroes of this crisis — medical workers, first responders and other essential workers — to do what we can to stop the spread of the virus, and CVS is helping us do just that.”

Six new sites will open throughout Michigan, where there is the greatest demand for more local testing, for a total of 24 test sites from CVS Health in the state. They are among more than 1,400 locations serving 33 states and the District of Columbia. A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

Patients must register in advance at cvs.com beginning Friday to schedule an appointment.