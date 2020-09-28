Documentary featuring Spectrum Health cardiologist highlights 5G visionaries

An interventional cardiologist at Spectrum Health is profiled in a documentary about 5G uses.

Spectrum Health’s Dr. Ryan Madder and Doug Teany, chief operating officer at Corindus, a Siemens Healthineers company, demonstrate how Corindus’ robotic device could harness 5G to enable a doctor to perform a robotic-assisted vascular intervention from thousands of miles away in “Speed of Thought.”

The film, directed by Emmy Award-winning documentarian Mila Aung-Thwin, explores how visionaries are using advanced connectivity to tackle some of society’s biggest challenges.

“Speed of Thought” features three more instances of creators exploring new uses for Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband technology. These include a mask that could someday allow firefighters to see through smoke, an augmented reality learning experience that immerses students in the history of civil rights and an attempt to adjust traffic flow to bring the rate of pedestrian accidents down to zero.

Madder and Teany perform the first cross-country simulated telerobotic procedure to show that the technology works and can increase access to care and reduce time to treatment for patients.

“For the treatment of heart attack and stroke, time is of the essence. Every minute between onset and treatment can mean the difference between life and death,” Madder said. “This technology is bringing us one step closer to the possibility of using robotic technology to safely and effectively perform coronary procedures from any one point to another, anywhere in the country.”

The documentary premiered Sept. 15 at TechCrunch Disrupt to an audience of entrepreneurs and tech leaders who are shaping the future of business and disruptive technology. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video, Peacock and Fios on Demand.