Downtown hotel earns top marks for care and cleanliness

Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown hotel achieved Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation — the gold standard for prepared facilities.

To achieve the accreditation, Hyatt Place Grand Rapids was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures. Accreditation will be complemented with regular internal and third-party auditing.

“Hyatt was the first hospitality brand to commit to GBAC STAR accreditation earlier this year, and Hyatt Place Grand Rapids/Downtown is proud to earn this recognition,” said Lindsay Jarvis, general manager of Hyatt Place Grand Rapids. “Our team members received training as part of this process. In addition, Hyatt’s multilayered global care and cleanliness commitment further enhances operational guidance and provides resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind.”

Hyatt Place Grand Rapids owner and Wheeler Development Group (WDG) CEO John Wheeler congratulated AHC Hospitality for its commitment to health and safety.

“Not only did they manage to weather the storm in 2020, they’ve continued to place the highest emphasis on the guest experience and all of the new facets of what it means to have a positive experience,” Wheeler said. “They’ve done a fantastic job and on behalf of the owners, investors and WDG team. We congratulate them on another well-deserved accreditation.”

The 12-story, 160-room Hyatt Place Grand Rapids, managed by AHC Hospitality, was completed by WDG in 2019 and quickly became a hub for events and connections in Grand Rapids. The hotel features ground-floor restaurant space occupied by Tupelo Honey Café.

The Hyatt Place also is connected to the 15-story Warner Building by a five-story parking ramp.