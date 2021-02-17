Easterseals Michigan adds adult intensive services for Kent County patients

To address an increased need for mental health services across Michigan, and specifically in Kent County, Easterseals Michigan is launching an adult intensive services program at its Grand Rapids location.

Adult intensive services, which also are available at Easterseals Michigan’s Southfield location, are designed for individuals who have serious mental illnesses.

Patients enrolled in the program will be treated by qualified behavioral health professionals that will collaborate with their existing health care providers. Individuals will have a case manager to help them and their family navigate treatment concerns and also will have peer support partners.

Additionally, patients will be connected to vital community resources as needed, such as supported employment, housing, rehabilitation and recreation for positive community living.

“The past 11 months have been very difficult for many individuals and families, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a growing mental health crisis in our communities,” said Dr. Jeffrey Guina, chief medical officer for Easterseals Michigan. “At Easterseals Michigan, we are continuously evaluating the needs of the people we serve, and as calls for mental health services continued to increase across the state in 2020, we knew we needed to offer intensive services to deliver the help needed.”

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Easterseals Michigan has kept its doors open, continuing to serve thousands of individuals seeking assistance. To accommodate the increased demand and to continue to deliver uninterrupted services, the organization also added 130 staff members.

Adult intensive services will be offered in addition to existing mental health counseling for adults and children currently available at Easterseals Michigan in Grand Rapids. The organization also offers pediatric medical rehab services, including speech, language and occupational therapy, autism spectrum disorder services, senior behavioral health services and AgrAbility, a program that assists farmers with disabilities, illnesses or aging conditions.

Easterseals’ Grand Rapids location is at 4065 East Hills Ct. SE.