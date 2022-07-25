Emmanuel Hospice earns recognition for veteran care

A local hospice care facility received national recognition for quality end-of-life care for veterans.

Emmanuel Hospice, a faith-based nonprofit, recently became a Level 3 partner with the We Honor Veterans program through its work in specialized veteran care, including events for veterans, efforts in education and networking with other hospice care organizations to improve veteran services.

We Honor Veterans is a program of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHPCO) in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The program focuses on hospices, state hospice organizations, hospice-veteran partnerships and VA facilities to help them meet the needs of seriously ill veterans and their families. There are five levels organizations can achieve through specific activities that progressively increase their knowledge and capacity to serve veterans.

“By earning our stars through the We Honor Veterans program, we demonstrate Emmanuel Hospice’s ongoing commitment to enhancing end-of-life care for veterans in our community,” said Sara Lowe, executive director of Emmanuel Hospice. “We look forward to continuing to improve the ways we serve individuals who have put their lives on the line for our nation by providing compassionate, person-centered care that supports their end-of-life journey.”

To achieve its Level 3 designation, the nonprofit expanded its efforts with additional community and staff education, strengthened relationships with veteran organizations and offered several unique patient services.

Emmanuel Hospice recognizes veterans through events and initiatives such as customized pinning ceremonies with friends and family and patient services including virtual reality experiences for veterans who are unable to physically travel on an honor flight. Using virtual reality technology, veterans are able to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C., as if they were there in person. For Veterans Day, this service was offered to veterans in local retirement communities, whether or not they were Emmanuel Hospice patients.

This past Memorial Day, Emmanuel Hospice engaged the community in a Virtual Veterans Café of Remembrance hosted through NHPCO and placed “We Honor and Remember” yard signs and American flags at facilities where patients live. Additionally, a missing man table was arranged in the organization’s Grand Rapids offices for staff to reflect on fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members.

Emmanuel Hospice also focuses on ongoing education for hospice staff and community education, presenting and networking with other hospices to help increase awareness and access to veteran services statewide.