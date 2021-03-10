Emmanuel Hospice to host grief support sessions

Emmanuel Hospice will offer a series of free virtual grief support sessions in March and April.

Grief support services are open to anyone in the community regardless of whether or not they have a prior connection with Emmanuel Hospice.

“Navigating grief can be challenging at any time, but the added stress of the ongoing pandemic can make emotions feel truly overwhelming,” said Ashley Huisman, grief support manager. “Emmanuel Hospice strives to do whatever we can to help individuals have a healthy grieving and healing experience.

Upcoming sessions

Caring for the Support Person: 2:30-3:30 p.m. April 6

During this interactive support group, participants will learn about and discuss what to expect after connecting with family and friends after experiencing a loss. Attendees will talk about how to take care of themselves while they are also trying to support others.

Music to Cope: 10:30-11:30 a.m. every other Thursday, March 11, 25 and April 8, 22

This twice-monthly session will focus on how to incorporate music into the grief journey as a way to express and process emotions. Certified music therapists will discuss techniques that include singing songs, playing instruments and composing music.

COVID Grief Support: 6:30-7:30 p.m. every other Wednesday, March 17, 31 and April 14, 28

This twice-monthly session will allow participants to discuss the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their grief process. Attendees will talk to others facing similar challenges and learn how to work toward healing in the wake of a pandemic.

Be Remembered: Noon-1 p.m. every other Friday, March 19 and April 2, 16, 30

Offered every other week, this session teaches participants how to use a free and secure online resource to document their loved one’s memories to preserve for generations to come. The resource allows individuals to collect, organize and archive their memories and thoughts, as well as reflect on and plan an end-of-life celebration.

Grief Support Group: 2:30-3:30 p.m. March 23 and April 20

This group session is open to anyone in need of support coping with grief and loss. Participants will be able to listen, learn and share with others feeling similar emotions.

Spring Tea – A Grief Support Group Event: 2-3 p.m. April 18

Community members are invited to share a cup of tea while taking part in this virtual time of conversation and remembrance of loved ones. Participants will be able to listen, learn and share with others who have suffered a loss and are experiencing grief.

In addition to leading support groups, Emmanuel Hospice makes personal calls, coordinates workshops and shares inspirational materials that give comfort and encouragement.

“Support groups offer a safe, supportive environment for sharing experiences and emotions through guided discussions,” Huisman said. “If you or someone you know would benefit from guidance through the grief journey, please join us at one of our upcoming group sessions.

The virtual events are open to the public. Those who have questions or wish to attend can RSVP to Huisman at ahuisman@emmanuelhospice.org or (616) 737-6278.