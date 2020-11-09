Family practice physician joins Hackley Community Care

Hackley Community Care recently welcomed Dr. Byron Varnado to the family practice.

Varnado is board certified in family medicine and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

“We all experience a time when we feel it is time for a change. After being in practice for over 20 years, I began having conversations with the leadership of Hackley Community Care,” Varnado said. “My mother served on the board of HCC for a number of years, and it felt like a good fit. My joining Hackley Community Care allows me to continue to do what I love, practice medicine, empower and care for people from all walks of life, and remain in the community I grew up in and love to serve.”

Varnado previously worked for Harborwood Family Medicine for over 20 years and has held various leadership positions at Mercy Health. He also worked with Access Health to find innovative ways to deliver health care and improve health care literacy for all.

“Dr. Varnado is respected within his profession and the community that he serves,” said Linda Juarez, CEO of Hackley Community Care. “He possesses all of the qualities of our values: quality, integrity, respect and compassion, whether he is serving his patients or volunteering with the various organizations he is a part of. I am excited that Dr. Varnado has chosen Hackley Community Care as the next step along his professional journey.”

A native of Muskegon, Varnado is a graduate of Western Michigan Christian High School. He earned both a Bachelor of Science in chemistry and his medical degree from the University of Michigan. Varnado completed his residency training in family medicine at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, where he served as chief resident.