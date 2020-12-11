Finnish tech company sells brain mapping system to Spectrum Health

MEGIN, based in Helsinki, Finland, announced the sale of functional brain imaging device TRIUX neo to Spectrum Health.

TRIUX neo provides access to patients, both pediatric and adults, for the most precise information currently available on the market, according to MEGIN.

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) is a highly sensitive technology that can accurately detect and localize neural events that are generated in the brain with millimeter accuracy and millisecond resolution.

Spectrum Health will implement the new technology at the recently established Jack H. Miller Magnetoencephalography Center.

The Jack H. Miller Magnetoencephalography Center will give Spectrum’s neurologists and neurosurgeons the most complete picture of neurological function and disease before performing essential neurosurgical procedures, leading to improved outcomes for both adult and pediatric patients. Currently, the closest locations for an adult or child to have access to comprehensive MEG procedures are Cleveland or Milwaukee.

Jack Miller, who served as CEO and president of Howard Miller Company for 48 years, has made possible the Magnetoencephalography Center to serve patients at both Spectrum Health and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

”MEG is used to precisely localize sources of epilepsy and can map the brain and tell where the child’s motor, sensory and language functions are without having to operate on the child’s brain,” said Dr. Angel Hernandez, division chief for neurosciences at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. ”Given the most common alternative is to use electrodes deep in the brain or placed directly on the exposed surface of the brain, MEG is a huge benefit to the child and major stress reliever for their families.”

Neurosurgeons use MEG to support surgical procedures for epilepsy and brain tumors in children, as well as adults. It also is silent and noninvasive, making the experience tolerable for children.

”Every applicable patient should have the opportunity to use MEG technology, and we’re so pleased to work with the Spectrum Health System to make that happen with the TRIUX neo,” said John Fulford, managing director, MEGIN OY.

TRIUX neo, launched in 2018, is the fourth-generation system MEGIN introduced for the presurgical evaluation of epilepsy, brain tumors or other lesions, and surgical planning for localization of sensory information.