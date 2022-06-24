Former CEO turns attention toward children’s mental health

Allison Paradise recently launched a youth organization focused on nurturing mental health in children and young people.

Paradise, founder and former CEO of nonprofit My Green Lab, a sustainable scientific research firm, has brought her youth organization, The Epicenter, to Grand Haven this summer for three five-day class sessions from July 11-29.

She founded The Epicenter in 2021, stepping back from her work in sustainability to reconnect with what she found most important, empowering young people to connect with their purpose and self.

“I started asking people questions, why are you doing things the way you are doing them,” said Paradise, describing her initial interest in exploring human identity. “Almost always, the response when you dig deep enough is, ‘Oh, it’s just a habit I’ve developed,’ or ‘I don’t think about it, it’s something I’ve always done.’”

For her, the beginning of Epicenter was in the realization that many adults in her social circle were working or engaging out of a place of habit, rather than authenticity.

With this realization, the first seeds of Epicenter were planted as Paradise began working with adults to help them discover their real motivations and interests, challenging the norm of a cookie-cutter lifestyle.

In November 2020, she had the idea for a children’s book that was eventually published in December 2021. The book, “The Mistake,” outlined for readers the process of self-discovery and exploration. When the idea for “The Mistake” arose, Paradise realized while she wanted to continue working with adults, she really wanted the bulk of her work to center around nurturing children.

She said helping children break the patterns of self-doubt and helping them cultivate the freedom and empowerment needed to live authentically and develop without mental boundaries is a key element to creating a new generation of adults who live as their truest selves.

Paradise, while not a certified therapist, holds a master’s degree in neuroscience from Harvard University, as well as a bachelor’s degree in applied sciences in neuroscience and Spanish literature from Brown University, where she graduated magna cum laude.

Paradise does not label her work as therapy or expect it to work as such.

“I do not have any expectations or agenda going into this,” she said. “I just hold space for people.”

Holding space, for Paradise, is the process of challenging and encouraging the self-exploration of the clients she is working with. For children, the process often involves hands-on creation of art with materials like finger paints or simply being in nature.

The Epicenter is based in Santa Cruz, California, where Paradise holds classes and individual sessions. Her first session of the summer recently came to a close, having run in a series of classes Monday through Thursday from May 29 to June 17. The classes were focused on the 7-11 age group, who explored nature and their own creative interests under Paradise’s guidance.

She initially had the idea to bring The Epicenter to West Michigan after she visited Grand Haven and was encouraged by Jake Wisner, senior vice president of Haven Innovation company HotLogic.

Her July series of sessions at that Grand Haven location (precise location currently undisclosed for privacy reasons) will start on July 11 and run through July 30. Sessions run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (ages 7-10) and 4-8 p.m. (ages 18 and older). The location has running water, toilets and access to forest and lake areas for a variety of activities.

The classes will be held for five consecutive days, at the end of which, Paradise hopes to achieve visible empowerment and self-confidence in her students.

For her younger students, Epicenter’s summer session consists mainly of guided exploration of nature and mind together, which often looks like writing, discussion, hands-on art activities, walks in the woods and time for quiet mindfulness.

Older students follow the same structure but focus more on self-reflection and meditation.

She keeps her classes free off electronic devices to give students of all ages the freedom to step away from social media and focus solely on themselves.

Paradise and an assistant lead classes, which can accommodate up to 12 children.

“Some of the work will be all together in a group, and some of it will involve individual one-on-one time,” Paradise said. “There’s a natural rhythm that forms during the day as students move between outward expression and inward reflection, and we just follow that rhythm to support them with a group for the outward expression and one-on-one space for the reflection.”

Paradise said she often opts to start classes with young students with a central question to help guide them.

“The question I tend to really like is having kids start with writing a story about what the word ‘strong’ means,” Paradise said. “It’s an interesting question, and a lot of kids around that age (7-10), that’s when they start to feel weakness in themselves.

“From there, I usually just see what happens. I usually just follow where the kids want to go. Ultimately, they’re going to have a writing session on one of those days about (the questions) ‘Who are you?’ ‘How do people see you?’ ‘How do you see yourself?’”

Paradise said she is averse to asking children who they want to be when they grow up, rather focusing on who they see themselves as now and helping them create a solid emotional foundation for their formative years.

Her classes tend to follow an open format and are based on the needs of the children who arrive and their individual personalities. Paradise also said she works closely with parents, creating more structured class times for parents who place importance on having a structured learning environment for their children.

“We prefer that parents are not present throughout the session simply because we find that children tend to want to please their parents and will therefore hold back or censor themselves, or try to get their parents’ attention, often without realizing it, if their parents are nearby,” she said.

“However, of course parents are a vital part of our community. We involve parents at the end of the sessions and in follow-up conversations, where we share what we observed and provide support as needed. We also usually ask parents to stay for the first 10 minutes of the first session, just so they have an idea of who we are and what our vision is for the week.”

Should her foray into West Michigan this summer prove successful, Paradise plans to continue expanding in the state with hopes to build a retreat center for all ages offering space for people to stay year-round, places to grow food, an area to cook, spaces for art, music, dance and other creative pursuits.