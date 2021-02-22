Freese Decker honored among top 25 women leaders for second straight year

Spectrum Health announced its president and CEO Tina Freese Decker was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2021’s Top 25 Women Leaders.

The award program recognizes women in leadership roles, spotlighting their administrative and professional accomplishments. This was the second consecutive year Freese Decker was named to this list.

“Honorees of the 2021 Top 25 Women Leaders in health care award program have a mission to combat the longstanding imbalance of gender equity at the top rungs of leadership by promoting and hiring more female executives. They serve as mentors and create workplaces that embrace diversity and inclusion. And last year, they did this all while guiding their organizations through a global pandemic,” Modern Healthcare Editor Aurora Aguilar said.

Freese Decker mapped out innovative strategies to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, including working with local manufacturers to ramp up the production of personal protective equipment.

She also led an effort to get targeted messages to different populations, such as interviews between physicians and Black and Latinx community leaders about the health impact of COVID-19.

Freese Decker became president and CEO of Spectrum Health in September 2018. She has been with Spectrum Health since 2002. During her tenure, she has developed a strong reputation for forward-thinking strategies, strong business acumen, transparent communication, collaboration and innovative thinking.