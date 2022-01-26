GRAAHI hosts virtual ‘COVID and the Workplace’ event

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute (GRAAHI) is hosting a virtual roundtable to share COVID best practices for businesses.

The “COVID and the Workplace” virtual community roundtable will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. The organization enlisted four local female leaders for a virtual community event to share what they learned from their staff and community.

Panelists come from a variety of industries, including health care, education and the private sector, and will discuss how COVID impacted their teams and communities and how they’ve navigated the shifting landscape to ensure new policies are equitable, safe and sustainable.

Vanessa Greene, CEO of GRAAHI, will serve as moderator of the four panelists, who include:

Christina Keller, president/CEO, Cascade Engineering

Tina Freese Decker, president/CEO, Spectrum Health Systems

Teresa Weatherall Neal, CEO, Lead 616

Wanda Lipscomb, Michigan State University College of Human Medicine

“The tragic impact of COVID-19, especially among the African American population, has rocked our community,” Greene said. “We are blessed to have these dynamic leaders in our region who are willing to share their insights and provide guidance to others during this important roundtable discussion.”

More information about the community roundtable and the Zoom link to attend is here. The event also will be streamed on Facebook and Youtube.