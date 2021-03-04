Grand Rapids autism clinic expands to Owosso

Gateway Pediatric Therapy, a Grand Rapids-based center for applied behavior analysis, announced Wednesday that it opened its second mid-Michigan location in Owosso.

The 4,804-square-foot facility located at 1484 N. M52 offers fully customized applied behavior analysis (ABA) treatment. According to Gateway Pediatric Therapy, ABA is the most effective, evidence-based treatment available to target positive behavior change and skill building for individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

The new clinic will fill a significant need within the community due to Gateway’s partnership with Shiawassee Health & Wellness in Shiawassee County. The Owosso location will feature 15 private therapy rooms, as well as expanded in-home services amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a great relationship with Shiawassee Health & Wellness, and we are excited to continue our partnership with the establishment of the Owosso Clinic,” said Lisa Bingham, regional clinical director and board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA). “We are doing all we can to meet the needs of those within the state and provide the highest quality of care possible. It’s been great to expand our services within the area and work with the county to help make services readily available.”

The Owosso clinic currently is hiring for BCBAs, board-certified assistant behavior analysts and behavior technicians. The team includes ABA practitioners who then apply an individualized treatment plan for each child. These services seek to provide meaningful, socially significant outcomes for Gateway’s clients.

“During the course of this year, families have been faced with irregular schedules, challenges around virtual learning, forcing them to find alternative ways to continue therapy for their children with autism,” Bingham said. “We want to bring a sense of normalcy back to these families and make it easy to continue ABA therapy so children with autism can continue to grow.”

Amid the pandemic, Gateway Pediatric Therapy worked at a reduced capacity within the clinic. The team eliminated group therapy sessions and introduced telehealth practices, as well as offering at-home services.

The center and its staff continue to follow safety protocols and guidelines by implementing increased sanitation throughout the clinic. Staff members are required to wear facemasks and maintain physical distance between one another and clients while in the office. Daily health screenings and temperature checks of both employees and clients also are enforced.

“Our clinics are designed to offer the same exceptional quality our clients have come to expect from Gateway,” Bingham said. “Each client receives unique and individualized therapy to ensure they have the best treatment plan for them.”

Families interested in the Owosso location can contact the clinic at (770) 373-5822.