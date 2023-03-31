Grand Rapids orthopedic surgeons move to Trinity Health as federal lawsuit proceeds against former practice

Four surgeons suing their former employer to break non-compete agreements now work for Trinity Health, providing the foundation for building an orthopedic practice for the health system in Grand Rapids.

Drs. Timothy Henne, Tim Lenters, John Healey Jr., and Geoffrey Sandman all joined Trinity Health Medical Group Orthopaedics this month as their case proceeds in federal court in Grand Rapids. All four previously worked for Orthopaedic Associates of Michigan PC and performed most of their procedures at Trinity Health Grand Rapids, formerly Saint Mary’s hospital.

“We’re essentially doing what we’ve always done, which is seeing people and providing orthopedic care,” said Henne, site medical director for Trinity Health Medical Group Orthopaedics.

