Grand Rapids youth to share COVID-19 experiences with community leaders

Children in Grand Rapids will share their COVID-19 experiences with elected officials and other leaders at KidSpeak 2021: Beyond the Virus, at 10 a.m. Friday.

The annual youth forum will be hosted by the Grand Rapids Mayor’s Youth Council and Our Community’s Children in partnership with Michigan’s Children, city of Grand Rapids and Grand Rapids Public Schools.

Children will give testimony about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their mental health now and into the future at the two-hour event.

“As teenagers and pre-teens in the COVID-19 era, we have spent more time consuming, possibly harmful, media without the willpower or support to think critically about things being portrayed,” said Taylor Pierce, a ninth-grade student at City High Middle School and KidSpeak 2021 participant. “These ideals are bad for our mental health, which subsequently affects our physical health.”

“While this is the first time in 20 years that KidSpeak will be virtual, this year’s subject is one of the most important topics we’ve embraced,” said Shannon L. Harris, interim executive director of Our Community’s Children. “We have nearly 20 courageous young people in elementary through high school who will give testimony and offer decision-makers recommendations on ways they should support.”

Harris said speakers also will have the opportunity to speak with mental and physical health professionals immediately following the event.

The public can watch the forum on the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Confirmed listening panelists include: