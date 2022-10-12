Grant puts Spectrum Health at forefront of telerobotics research

An $8.8 million grant to BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust is placing a local research team at the forefront of telerobotics research with the goal of improving access to necessary cardiovascular care in rural areas.

“Right now in the United States, cardiovascular care for both heart disease as well as stroke is different depending on whether you live in a rural or urban community,” said Dr. Ryan Madder.

Madder, an interventional cardiologist, is leading the research team at Spectrum Health West Michigan alongside Stacie VanOosterhout, MEd, research project specialist.

“The care that is provided in a lot of rural communities around the United States is not (the) state of the art care that is associated with the best outcomes, just because of limited resources that are available,” Madder said. “This project is really exploring whether telerobotics could be used to address those geographic disparities in care.”

According to the 2021 edition of Rural America at a Glance report, published by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service, disparities in medical access in rural communities are only increasing, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report estimated that as of 2020, 46 million U.S. residents lived in rural areas, making up 14% of the country’s population.

That percentage deserves access to medical care at the same level as those living in urban settings, Madder said. With this research project, West Michigan experts will start to implement strategies to help address the gap in care that rural Americans face, bringing cutting-edge procedures to remote communities through telerobotics.

The project will seek to build on the expertise and experience of the interventional cardiology team at BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan to help cardiac catheterization labs in the upper Midwest and Nevada establish robotic-assisted coronary programs. It also will launch the first education and training center to facilitate adoption and retention of robotic-assisted coronary procedures and develop the first multistate network among independent health systems to study how remote catheter-based technologies could be used to treat myocardial infarction and stroke.

Madder has successfully integrated robotics into his practice at Spectrum Health West Michigan, even demonstrating the feasibility of performing telerobotic, catheter-based treatments over distances exceeding 3,000 miles. This research will build upon that success.

“We’ve been working on telerobotics research here at Spectrum for the past eight years,” Madder said, “and have conducted a number of studies that ultimately have demonstrated that it is currently technically possible, using existing robotic and internet connectivity and technologies to actually, in Grand Rapids, for instance, drive a robotic arm and control it in some other hospital at some other location in the United States.

“The technical capabilities are there now to do telerobotic procedures. The next step is really to start to figure out how we might bring this to hospitals in rural areas. That’s the premise for this project, just wanting to take the next steps and understand whether we could in the future be doing telerobotic interventions to fix people’s coronary arteries to treat heart attacks or even strokes.”

In collaboration with the Helmsley Trust, five hospitals outside of Michigan will be invited to participate in this project and incorporate robotic percutaneous coronary intervention into their cath labs and serve as the initial sites in the cardiovascular telerobotic network.

Madder and his team will help grow robotic capabilities at those five locations, training physicians to use robotic systems in medical procedures successfully, with the goal of preparing them to use telerobotic systems in the same way.

Currently, Madder uses robotics regularly to treat coronary blockages and perform angioplasties, controlling a robotic system housed in the same room as the patient. As part of the research project he and his team are embarking on, Madder will be training physicians to use the same type of system to treat cardiovascular issues. Once all five hospitals are proficient in the technology, the project will begin incorporating telerobotic aspects.

“This research is focused on (keeping) the controls here locally,” Madder said, “but we would place robotic arms at hospitals that are in other states and I would, using the controls here, control those robotic arms that are in those other locations. We’re going to study the ability to open up coronary blockages and fix strokes using these robotic systems that I control from here.”

Using a telerobotics system, hospitals could potentially share expertise between them, helping ensure equal access to necessary procedures regardless of location.

“In recent years, patients living in the United States in more rural areas are significantly less likely to be offered angioplasty and stenting for their heart attack treatment because they don’t have the technical capabilities at that hospital,” Madder said. “They don’t have the interventional cardiologist, the physician that has that capability present at those rural sites. And so, patients in these more rural areas have their heart attacks treated with just medications alone, which we know is inferior to treatment with angioplasty stenting.”

The Helmsley Trust is a philanthropic foundation committed to “increasing access to health care, advancing new research and ideas, and improving people’s quality of life, no matter where they call home,” according to a statement on the organization’s website.

“Bringing robotics into the cath lab can help improve patient outcomes and extend a physician’s ability to practice medicine,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee. “Hospitals serving rural patients should have access to technology that can level the playing field.”

Madder said thanks, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic, patients and practitioners alike have become more comfortable with remote, telehealth options, giving the medical space room to grow into those areas.

“The majority of telehealth that’s been done today has been in non-procedural areas, providing consultation or doing office visits virtually,” he said. “Using these robotic systems and telerobotic technology which currently exists, we have the ability to bring telehealth into procedural spaces to actually do endovascular and surgical procedures remotely.

“I think this is the next step in trying to make cutting-edge, state-of-the-art health care available to everybody in the United States, not just the people that live in more urban and suburban areas. It would be great if we can reach a day where regardless of where a patient lives in the United States, they get the same high-level care, regardless of whether they live in a rural area. I think telerobotics is one potential way to achieve that.”

