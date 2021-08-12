GRCC offers $200 credit to students who get vaccinated

Grand Rapids Community College is offering COVID-19 vaccination incentives to students who are enrolled for the fall 2021 semester.

Through its Strengthening Institutions Program Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds, GRCC students who have already been vaccinated or who are fully vaccinated by Nov. 15 will receive a $200 credit on their RaiderCard accounts to use for campus dining, parking, printing and in the bookstore.

“An increased number of students and employees are coming back to campus this fall as we emerge from the pandemic,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “We believe vaccines are the best way to assure students are able to successfully engage in on-campus learning and participate in campus activities. Vaccines are readily available, and we’ll provide vaccinations here on campus to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get one. Promoting vaccines is one more thing we can do to keep our campus safe.”

As the delta variant continues to spread, GRCC is requiring everyone on campus wear face coverings while indoors. The college also is limiting on-campus classes to 75% capacity and is replacing two-person desks with single-person desks in most classrooms.