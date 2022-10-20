Greenville hospital certified as primary stroke center

Corewell Health Greenville Hospital, formerly Spectrum Health United Hospital, received Primary Stroke Center certification from The Joint Commission.

This certification acknowledges Corewell Health Greenville Hospital has the resources and processes to care for acute stroke patients with goals to achieve long-term success in improving outcomes for stroke patients.

Certification followed an evaluation period, including an Aug.12 on-site survey at the hospital. Measures for this certification include the type and time elapsed during therapies provided at the hospital, as well as educational and rehabilitative resources provided to patients.

“This recognition is a testament to the cohesive teamwork and high standard of excellence that we are prepared to deliver to our stroke patients,” said Dr. Kevin Coalter, medical director for the hospital’s stroke program. “Our emergency department stands ready at all hours of the day to rapidly assess with cutting-edge technology and work with a multi-specialty stroke team to consistently deliver high-quality care.

“Primary Stroke Center certification signifies this care will be in line with national standards and is an important part of our commitment to providing excellent patient outcomes.”

This certification makes Corewell Health Greenville one of 33 primary stroke centers in the state, alongside Corewell Health’s Grand Rapids locations, Troy’s William Beaumont Hospital, Big Rapids’ Mecosta County Medical Center and Traverse City’s Munson Medical Center.

“I am so proud of our teams who, day in and day out, display tremendous collaboration and dedication in providing outstanding care to our stroke patients and our community,” said Therese Alt, chief nursing officer at Corewell Health Greenville. “The Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center certification affirms the exemplary stroke care we are providing at Greenville Hospital.”

In addition to its certification, Corewell Health Greenville also participates in the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines, a hospital program aimed at improving acute stroke treatment and prevention of stroke and cardiovascular events. The guidelines focus on quick diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients through evidence-based medicine and comparative data for quality improvement.