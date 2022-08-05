HAP names new CFO

A health plan provider added an experienced financial executive to its leadership team.

Michigan-based Health Alliance Plan (HAP) recently named Merrill Hausenfluck senior vice president and CFO.

Hausenfluck brings over 20 years of experience in financial leadership in the health care industry. He joins the company from Envolve Pharmacy Solutions, part of managed care company Centene Corporation’s specialty services division, where he served as CFO.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this team that’s focused on growth and expansion while putting HAP members at the center of all we do,” Hausenfluck said. “HAP has been on an incredible journey toward creating an exceptional consumer experience for all members, and I’m anxious to use my experience in serving our most vulnerable populations to contribute to this crucial effort.”

Hausenfluck spent 15 years at WellCare — prior to its acquisition by Centene in 2020 — in a variety of leadership positions, including COO and vice president of finance. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at Aetna and PacifiCare Health Systems.

“Merrill’s vast experience in health care and finance includes managing government programs, particularly those that serve the Medicaid population and their unique needs,” said Dr. Michael Genord, president and CEO of HAP. “The addition of Merrill to our already robust leadership team is one more example of how HAP continues to position itself for accelerated growth by strategically enhancing our talent base and competencies.”

Hausenfluck holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Virginia’s Radford University.