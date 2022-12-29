Health care hopes for lighter year in 2023

After years in “survival mode,” West Michigan’s health care providers are hoping for a break.

Between talent shortages, increasing workplace violence and the current “tripledemic” of RSV, COVID-19 and influenza, area hospitals are struggling to return to a sense of normalcy and hoping 2023 is the year they find it.

“I’ve been in this business now for 35 years and I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” said Bob Nykamp, vice president and chief operating officer at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. Nykamp is referring to the talent shortage facing the health care industry, a significant hurdle providers will continue to tackle in 2023.

For Nykamp and the Pine Rest team who are searching nationwide — and internationally — for fresh faces, recruiting will be one of the main priorities of 2023.

“The focus is bringing talent into the state (and) training talented therapists, clinicians, doctors and physicians. There just are not enough people to meet the demand for services,” he said.

Nykamp said Pine Rest is expanding its residency program for psychiatrists, as well as physician assistants and nurse practitioners, hoping to expand staff through internal means.

To help take the strain off of current employees who are working long hours to meet patient needs, several West Michigan health care systems are looking at creative solutions in 2023.

At Trinity Health Michigan, President and CEO Rob Casalou is looking to integrate remote care into the exam room. Via screens, Casalou said he is hoping to start adding live, remote technician care at the bedside in Trinity hospitals.

The plan, according to Casalou, is to supplement the in-room nurses with on-screen ones, who can answer questions, discuss results and accompany patients at the bedside without needing to be in the room. This will help free up time and reduce mental strain for nurses by spreading talent from location to location.

Pine Rest also hopes to integrate behavioral intervention technology (BIT) in new ways in 2023 for the same reason.

“We are going to work with our academic partners to try and develop technology that can immediately help people who are suffering with depression, anxiety (through) an app that gives them clinically sound, empirically tested advice to help them day to day,” Nykamp said. “That’s something we’re really excited about. I think our goal is to (launch it in) late 2023.”

Through additional resources such as BIT, Nykamp said Pine Rest hopes to help alleviate the stress on emergency rooms both at its own hospital and other area facilities, helping those dealing with mental or behavioral health issues keep symptoms from escalating into emergency situations.

Rising stresses in day-to-day life also are leaking into patient-provider relationships, as emergency room and in-patient visits are plagued by rising incidents of violence.

According to Corewell Health West President Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, violent incidents that previously occurred several times monthly or weekly are now occurring repeatedly on a daily basis, placing strain on workers and leaders who seek solutions.

Heading into 2023, solving workplace violence and protecting staff are among area hospitals’ top priorities.

Trinity Health currently is implementing canine teams at several hospitals, as the presence of trained canines has proven helpful in stemming violent outbursts from patients. Casalou said the canine program is likely to see expansion in the near future.

Throughout 2023, West Michigan hospitals also will be seeing several name changes roll out across billboards and marketing as Trinity Health and Corewell Health publicize their new names.

Despite some rough years, health care leaders remain hopeful this year will be a turning point.

“2023 is the year for the healers to heal,” said Elmouchi, who said he hopes to see health care providers earning a much-needed break in 2023 as support systems implemented over the past two years begin to reap benefits. “I hope we look back in December 2023 and say, ‘This was a better year.’”

According to a recent survey by Deloitte U.S., an international professional services network, this sentiment seems to be echoed nationwide as 39% of health care executives reported they felt “cautiously positive” about the industry’s 2023 outlook.

“We’re going to have our difficulties,” said Nykamp, “but it’s an exciting year.”