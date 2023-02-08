Health care network launches first national brand campaign

Trinity Health’s Michigan network was one of three to launch a new marketing campaign.

Trinity Health recently launched its first brand marketing campaign, We See All of You across three regional health systems and five states, focusing on the health system’s personalized care for the whole of its patients.

Trinity Health Michigan in southeastern and West Michigan, Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic in southeastern Pennsylvania and Delaware and Trinity Health Of New England in Connecticut and Massachusetts debuted We See All of You in January.

The organization said the campaign is a “natural progression” for the system as it continues to grow and leverage the knowledge and expertise of a large national health system to improve care, access and the patient experience in each of the communities it serves.

“We See All of You speaks to how Trinity Health approaches our mission and the difference this makes in the patient experience and outcomes,” said Julie Spencer Washington, senior vice president and chief marketing, communications and customer experience officer, Trinity Health. “The campaign eloquently represents our distinct purpose, character and expertise. The campaign resonated strongly with consumers and Trinity Health colleagues who gave it high scores in all areas including brand recognition, health care expertise and likeability.”

Trinity Health worked with Detroit-based advertising and marketing communications agency Campbell Ewald to develop and implement the campaign. Trinity said We See All of You is the result of more than a year of planning and research.

“The campaign is a direct reflection of our brand promise,” said President and CEO Mike Slubowski. “Not only does it share the Trinity Health patient experience story, but it also shares the Trinity Health staff and colleague story. The campaign’s message is core to who we are at Trinity Health and represents how our collective expertise and culture work together to act as a transforming healing presence within our communities.”

The campaign is summarized by the following statement: “At Trinity Health, we know you are not a symptom. You’re not an accident, an injury or a disease. You’re a person. Someone with wants, hopes and fears. And we’re going to address all of them. Because at Trinity Health, we don’t just see you as a patient. We see all of you. We bring a personalized level of care that’s specific to your needs and all the knowledge and expertise of a national health system, because we know that the best way to care for you is to treat you just like we all want to be treated; like a person.”