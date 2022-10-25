Health care providers team up for drug take back day

Corewell Health, Priority Health and the Kent County Health Department are teaming up for a drug take back day.

The public is invited to stop by the following locations from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, to dispose of expired prescriptions and other unwanted or unneeded medications.

Spectrum Health South Pavilion, 80 68th St. SE, Grand Rapids

Priority Health Corporate Office, 3111 Leonard St. NE, Grand Rapids

Kent County Health Department, 700 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, 605 Oak St., Big Rapids, (10 a.m.-noon)

Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital, 300 N. Patterson Road, Reed City

Spectrum Health Zeeland Hospital, 8333 Felch St., Zeeland

Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, 1234 Napier Ave., St. Joseph

The Grand Rapids Police Department and Kent County Sheriff’s Department will oversee the collection sites and ensure that drugs are disposed of in an appropriate manner.

This free and anonymous public service is part of the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The DEA’s Take Back Day initiative is a response to the national opioid crisis and works to keep restricted prescription medications out of unauthorized hands by offering people a safe option to dispose of drugs that may have accumulated at home.

“Last year, Michigan saw 1,689 opioid deaths, and many can be linked to prescription medications,” said Dr. Colleen Lane, medical director of addiction medicine, Corewell Health. “By bringing unused medications to drop off sites in your area, you are playing a critical role in keeping your community safe.”

During the 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day hosted in April, 5,144 sites across the country, with the participation of 4,427 law enforcement officers, collected 360 tons of medications and medical supplies for disposal.

The DEA advises the public not to flush medications down the toilet or throw them in the trash, because doing so poses potential safety and health hazards.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is made possible in West Michigan by partnerships with the Grand Rapids Police Department, Kent County Health Department and local mental health service provider Pine Rest.

Additional collection sites are listed on the DEA website.