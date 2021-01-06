Health care startup offers COVID-19 testing site, concierge service

A local health care company is offering multiple ways to receive a COVID-19 test.

HealthBar, formerly known as HealthBaar, is offering rapid antigen tests, antibody tests, lab PCR tests and saliva tests to individuals at their home, business or its 412 Fuller Ave. NE, Grand Rapids location. A HealthBar clinician can be scheduled to conduct the concierge tests at home or business, and individuals can visit the HealthBar location without an appointment.

The rapid antigen test involves a nasal swab, and the results are available in 15 minutes. The test is recommended for individuals who are symptomatic and/or have five days of postexposure to a known positive case.

Results for antibody tests, which involve collecting a blood sample from a finger prick, also are returned in 15 minutes. The test does not detect the virus but rather short- and long-term antibodies.

The lab PCR test is a nasal swab and can be used in any situation. The results are returned within a 24- to 72-hour time frame and a saliva test has a 48- to 72-hour result time.

Name Drive-thru Concierge Rapid antigen test $100 $125 Antibody test $45 $60 Lab PCR test $165 $190 Saliva test $165 $190

Payment for these tests is taken at the time of service and insurance will not be billed.

For more information, visit HealthBar’s website or call (616) 200-8435.