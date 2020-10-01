Health coverage financier appoints chief growth officer

HealthBridge Financial Inc. announced the appointment of Dean Ferris as chief growth officer.

In this role, Ferris will be responsible for sales, distribution and partnership development.

“Joining HealthBridge is an incredible opportunity to help build a new employee benefit category that provides financial security for employers, their employees and providers while partnering with both agents and payers,” Ferris said.

Ferris comes to HealthBridge with 18 years of experience in the health insurance industry. Prior to joining HealthBridge, he spent 13 years as the CEO of TGG Solutions, an insurance services provider and managing agency for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

“We are honored to have Dean as part of our growing team at HealthBridge,” said Amy Chambers, chief operating officer and co-founder of HealthBridge. “Dean brings significant experience and energy to our team and will be instrumental in our growth.”

Prior to TGG, Ferris spent 20 years in the office furniture industry in West Michigan with 16 years at Steelcase and four years at American Seating. He is active on many for-profit and nonprofit boards and is a graduate of Michigan State University.

HealthBridge Financial was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids with an office in Traverse City.

The company provides financial resources for employers to help bridge the gap between the high cost of health care and employee coverage.