Health departments issue COVID-19 guidelines ahead of 2021-22 school year

Ahead of students returning to in-person learning, the Kent County and Ottawa County health departments issued joint public health orders regarding COVID-19 prevention in educational settings.

The orders, which are identical for both counties but issued separately by jurisdiction, detail the requirements for isolation, quarantine and reporting for all educational institutions in Kent and Ottawa counties. The order was effective Friday expiring when rescinded by the respective health department.

The public health orders, based upon the most recent facts about the virus, protect vulnerable individuals and people who are not yet vaccinated, reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools and minimize interruptions to in-person learning.

Highlights of the orders include:

All persons identified as confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases must isolate for at least 10 days as described by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Household close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases are required to quarantine as described by the CDC.

All persons in an educational setting in close contact with a COVID-19 case involved in an outbreak are required to quarantine as described by the CDC.

The orders also require schools to outline and publish their own COVID-19 prevention strategies for the 2021-22 school year. Schools also must notify the school community and their respective public health departments of any subsequent changes to the school’s prevention strategy.

The health departments strongly recommend schools follow the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidance for schools, as well as the CDC guidelines that can be found here.

Public health officials said they will continue to monitor the situation and will respond accordingly to best protect their communities.