Health institute host free vaccine clinic

A local nonprofit is hosting free vaccine clinics this summer.

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute (GRAAHI) is hosting the first of its summer COVID-19 vaccine clinics from 2:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Kent District Library (KDL) Wyoming Public Library, at 3350 Michael Ave. SW.

The clinic is free for everyone, no insurance required, but those with insurance are welcome to bring their insurance card with them.

“We will continue to provide every opportunity possible for people to get vaccinated, regardless if it is a first-timer or person seeking their second booster shot,” said Vanessa Greene, CEO of GRAAHI. “Our focus is on health and wellness and saving lives. COVID is still alive and well, and we want you to be too, therefore we encourage you to come on out to our clinics and get vaccinated at whatever level you need.”

Adults and children ages 5 and older are able to receive their first, second or booster shots, while people 50 years and older with their booster shots can receive their second.

Appointments can be made here, but walk-ins also are welcome.

This clinic is the first of a series of free COVID vaccine clinics held by GRAAHI in an effort to encourage African Americans in Grand Rapids to get vaccinated as summer begins.

Future clinics will be held at KDL’s Wyoming branch and are scheduled for July 6, Aug. 6 and Aug. 17.