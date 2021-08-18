Health resource event returns to downtown Muskegon

Health, Wellness & Recovery Picnic is returning to Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“This pandemic has shown just how crucial the work done by our local health and human service organizations is to the well-being of Muskegon County residents,” said Julia Rupp, HealthWest executive director. “The Health, Wellness & Recovery Picnic is an excellent way for any Muskegon County resident to connect with local organizations to find the help they may need.”

Health, Wellness & Recovery Picnic 2021 will take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday in Hackley Park. The event is free and includes resource booths from more than 75 local health and human service providers, depression screenings, COVID-19 vaccinations, children’s activities, music from Plain Jane Glory, raffle giveaways and even a free picnic lunch for the first 1,000 attendees.

HealthWest canceled the event in 2020 due to the pandemic but decided to bring the event back in 2021 after consulting with Public Health – Muskegon County on how it can be done safely despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“We know Muskegon County residents need assistance now more than ever,” Rupp said. “That’s why our team has worked to find a way to host this event as safely as possible.”

Despite the event taking place outdoors, mask usage is encouraged whenever participants are unable to remain at least 6 feet away from others. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for free during the event. Free COVID-19 vaccinations also will be available during the event

This year’s event will feature resources for job seekers looking for a career in the health or human services field with exhibitors having hiring information on hand.

Health, Wellness & Recovery Picnic 2021 is organized by HealthWest and is sponsored by Mercy Health, Blue Cross Complete of Michigan, West Michigan Works!, Redi Rental, Molina Healthcare and Call 2-1-1, among others.