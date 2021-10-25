Health system hires new CEO

Muskegon Family Care (MFC) named a new CEO after a nationwide search.

MFC’s board hired Tracy G. McDaniel as CEO of the organization.

McDaniel brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience in large and small health care organizations. Prior to joining MFC, McDaniel was CEO of Long Island Select Healthcare (LISH) in Suffolk County, New York, a community health center providing clinical and rehabilitation services. Under his leadership, the health center consolidated multiple business units to create an $18 million Federally Qualified Health Center.

McDaniel also held the position of COO of Baltimore Medical System and director of operations at Brooklyn Plaza Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“The search for a new CEO was a rigorous, national process, and Tracy quickly became a top candidate,” said Kathy Covington, chair of the MFC board of directors. “His professional experience in health care spans both people and policies, making him an ideal match for Muskegon Family Care. The board of directors is confident that under Tracy’s leadership, wisdom and guidance, MFC will help more people, save more lives and achieve even more during our next phase of growth and opportunity.”

Through his experience, McDaniel developed systems that positively impacted the teams with which he has worked. He also brings knowledge of creating and leading organizational vision and direction.

“I was drawn to Muskegon Family Care because of its mission and the community it serves,” McDaniel said. “Promoting and serving the physical, emotional and spiritual health of people is the foundation of a community, and Muskegon Family Care does it exceptionally well.

“This is an incredible time of opportunity for Muskegon Family Care to build new, healthier behaviors in our neighborhoods, deliver a higher quality of care and guide patients on a path to a healthy life. I look forward to working alongside the employees and the board of directors to strengthen our health center and all of the families we serve.”

Founded in 1972, Muskegon Family Care is a community health care provider for Muskegon Heights and the surrounding areas.