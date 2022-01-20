HealthBar, Deksia plan joint headquarters

A Grand Rapids-based provider of custom health care services and a strategic data and creative marketing agency are partnering on a combined headquarters.

HealthBar and Deksia recently announced plans to move into a 10,000-square-foot, previously vacant building at 49 Coldbrook St. NE in Grand Rapids by April 2022. The two companies each will occupy 5,000 square feet.

Although the two businesses serve different industries and have different focuses, leaders from both organizations agreed the collaboration offers many similarities.

“We are both entrepreneurial, fast-growth EOS (entrepreneurial operating system) companies with similar values and a focus on serving businesses in our day-to-day work,” said Nathan Baar, founder and CEO of HealthBar. “Both HealthBar and Deksia needed a space that would foster our growth, serve our employees and their families, and provide an opportunity to further engage with the communities we serve.”

Aaron VanderGalien, senior partner at Deksia, echoed Baar’s sentiments.

“In working together to design this space, each of our teams sought an environment that is inclusive, employee-friendly, and (that) embraced and built on many of the environmental standards that West Michigan has become so well known for in our office spaces,” VanderGalien said.

HealthBar and Deksia each have approximately 30 full-time employees with ongoing plans for growth, which the space is expected to accommodate.

“Deksia is looking at a 100% year-over-year revenue growth for the next three years and anticipate(s) more than doubling our number of employees over that same timeframe,” VanderGalien said.

The space also will offer additional room for HealthBar’s growing team as it expands its mission to provide affordable and convenient health care options for consumers and employers.

“With the continuing spike in health care costs for employers, HealthBar’s services are in high demand. We are planning to at least double the number of team members in 2022,” Baar said.

With the shared growth plans, the two companies sought a physical location that would be attractive to employees and would allow for each company to engage with the broader community. HealthBar and Deksia also agreed being located in a growing community fits the cultures of each company and supports the vision of the city as it looks to attract diverse businesses to the area.

“We are proud that HealthBar and Deksia chose Grand Rapids for their new corporate headquarters,” said Jeremiah Gracia, director of economic development for the city of Grand Rapids. “Their investment and employment growth are examples of the momentum we have in Grand Rapids, and we know it will help bring more to the city.”

Construction Simplified is the general contractor, and PURE Architects designed the new headquarters. Financing is through Mercantile Bank, and Custer will provide office furniture.