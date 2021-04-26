HealthBar hires executive leader

HealthBar, a Grand Rapids-based provider of custom health care services to consumers and businesses across its service areas, announced a new leader to join its executive team.

Michael Lomonaco will join HealthBar as director of sales and marketing and a member of the leadership team.

In this role, Lomonaco will lead sales and marketing with a focus on cementing HealthBar’s brand and presence in the state of Michigan and across the country while also providing strategic input and direction in partnership with founder Nathan Baar and the leadership team.

“I am honored to serve and lead the sales and marketing efforts at HealthBar, as together, we change how health care is delivered by providing a more consumer-friendly, transparent model of service,” Lomonaco said. “I’m thrilled to work with Nathan and the incredible team of professionals doing life-changing work of reducing an individual’s dependence on the health care system.”

Most recently, Lomonaco served as the chief community engagement officer and director of marketing and sales at John Ball Zoo. In those roles, he led efforts to expand the zoo’s presence including initiatives such as IllumiZoo: A Glenlore Tale, a new zoo front-entry design, the JBZ Brew partnership with Brewery Vivant and working with partners at the federal, state and local levels to help lead the organization through COVID-19 protocols.

Lomonaco also served as the director of marketing and communications at Grand Rapids technology consulting firm OST, where he oversaw marketing, communications and public relations across three domestic and three international locations. At OST, he grew his team from one individual to seven and helped grow revenue from $50 million to $160 million.

His career also included leadership positions in local, state and federal politics and policy, corporate and nonprofit consulting and the manufacturing sector.

Lomonaco has served on several nonprofit and community boards and is currently on the boards for Make-A-Wish Michigan and the West Side Corridor Improvement Authority, which he chairs, as well as the J-board for the Van Andel Institute. He also is a coach for youth sports, including football and basketball.

He has a degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University and completed the executive education program at Yale School of Management in 2018.

HealthBar’s initial menu of services surrounded COVID-19 testing. New services soon will be offered, focusing on providing easily accessible, affordable and convenient health care.

“Our current health care system is focused more on treating illness than on health promotion and education,” Baar said. “Our goal is to create a system where individuals are empowered to take care of themselves and utilize health care in a more consumeristic way.

“By keeping our services simple, effective and cost-transparent, we can provide highly effective interventions in a short amount of time and in a way that doesn’t present any billing surprises to the patient down the road. Given the fact we’re creating something very new and different, we had to prioritize our marketing and branding efforts making this hire extremely important.”

HealthBar also partners with organizations to offer at-location testing for employees, as well as an expanding menu of medical services, including its new Healthcare Partnership Program. Through this program, HealthBar will provide concierge medical support, navigation and chronic disease management services to businesses working to reduce their medical expenses and utilization.