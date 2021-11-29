HealthBar introduces COVID immunity test for employees

A local provider of drive-thru and concierge health care is offering a new monitoring service for employees looking to prove natural COVID-19 immunity to their employers.

HealthBar now is an authorized AditxtScore channel partner, providing the COVID immune monitoring test for employer and consumer clients. The service offers a solution for the surge of employer-mandated COVID regulations and those looking to prove natural immunity to the virus.

Nathan Baar, founder and CEO of HealthBar, said the organization has seen COVID mandate frustration from all sides while working with nearly 100 businesses across Michigan and throughout the country, especially in industries like health care, manufacturing and technology.

“Through our partnership with Aditxt, a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system by developing technologies focused on immune reprogramming and monitoring, our team sees an opportunity to help provide a medically data-driven solution to natural immunity levels so that, together, employers and employees can navigate these unprecedented times,” Baar said.

The new service offers a solution for employees and businesses, as it provides individuals with key information about their immunity status.

The new service complements HealthBar’s current services, including rapid, PCR and antibody testing for employers. Specimens for the test are collected by HealthBar and processed by Aditxt’s Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments-certified AditxtScore center.

More information is at healthbar.com/services.