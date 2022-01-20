HealthBar opens third drive-thru medical center

A Grand Rapids-based provider of custom health care services for businesses and consumers opened its third drive-thru medical center this week.

HealthBar’s newest location opened Monday, Jan. 17, at 5020 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids to serve HealthBar business customers and the general public.

According to HealthBar, its drive-up health services help customers avoid long wait times and the high costs that tend to come with care provided at typical medical facilities.

Business hours for the new location are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday, and visits operate on a first-come, first-served basis with no appointments necessary.

“With the continued increase in health care costs and decrease in health outcomes, we continue to hear from businesses and consumers across the country about the need for change,” said Nathan Baar, founder and CEO, HealthBar. “Some of these necessary changes include a lack of transparency in pricing, more accessible care and a reimagined preventive care strategy. With our growing number of drive-thru medical centers, we are removing some of the most significant barriers to quality health care, such as price transparency, accessibility and proactive treatment. Our goal is to help get folks into a wellness state, and we believe that our nurse-driven health care movement is the right solution to more effective, quality care.”

The new location offers the same services as HealthBar’s Holland and Grand Rapids medical centers, including general nurse practitioner assessments, minor injury and illness care, concussion assessments and COVID-19 tests.

A full list of HealthBar’s available drive-thru services is on its website.

HealthBar’s other drive-thru medical centers are at 412 Fuller Ave. NE in Grand Rapids and 12274 James St. in Holland. The company also recently unveiled plans for its new headquarters, which currently is under development and will be at 49 Coldbrook St. NE in Grand Rapids.

HealthBar’s health care staff nearly doubled in size in 2021, and its team of more than 475 clinicians continues to grow, in addition to its 39 full-time employees on staff today. The organization’s clinical staff includes a medical director, nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and licensed practical nurses who lead care for its range of services.

The company launched its Healthcare Partnership Program in 2022, serving businesses, especially those that are self-insured. Its School Nursing Program, which began in 2020, has continued to grow steadily statewide. The company expects both programs double in size by the end of 2022.