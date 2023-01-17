Heart procedures move out of Michigan hospitals — for health systems that can eat the cost

On Jan. 6, the first heart catheterization procedure was performed outside of a hospital in Michigan.

The procedure, which involves guiding a thin tube into a blood vessel to the heart to treat clogged arteries or irregular heartbeats, was the culmination of nearly five years of Dearborn-based Platinum Medical Group working with the state’s Certificate of Need Commission and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to be able to perform the procedures.

The state CON approved outpatient cardiac procedures in ambulatory surgery centers in September 2021, a move supported by CMS in recent years to lower costs.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.