Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital earns national verification as surgery center

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s surgical center recently became the only West Michigan hospital to be verified as a Level 1 Children’s Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons Children’s Surgery Verification Quality Improvement Program.

Verified centers must meet the Optimal Resources for Children’s Surgical Care 2015 criteria that ensure children who are facing surgery receive care under a multidisciplinary program with improvement and safety processes, data collection and pediatric resources.

The Grand Rapids-based hospital met the criteria for staffing, training facility infrastructure and protocols that enable the appropriate care for children who are surgical patients.

“We are honored that Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has earned this prestigious verification as a Level 1 Surgery Center, as it is a reflection of our outstanding team,” said Hossain Marandi, M.D., MBA, FACHE, president, Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. “Several studies have demonstrated that surgical outcomes are better when procedures are performed in a children’s hospital that specializes in the care of pediatric patients. Being a Level 1 Children’s Surgery Center means parents and caregivers can take comfort in knowing that Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has expert surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, radiologists, intensivists and all other staff to care for the most complex pediatric surgical patients, from premature babies to teenagers.”

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital has more than 300 pediatric physicians who practice in 70 pediatric specialties and programs.