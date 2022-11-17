Holland Hospital first in the state to offer new ACL treatment

A lakeshore hospital is working with Holland’s Shoreline Orthopaedics to provide a new, alternative surgery option for restoring torn ligaments.

Holland Hospital partnered with Shoreline Orthopaedics to offer the bridge-enhanced ACL restoration (BEAR) implant for treatment of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears, a new medical advancement that will treat one of the most common knee injuries in the country.

The BEAR implant is the first medical innovation to allow the body to heal its own torn ACL and is the first advancement in ACL tear treatment in over 30 years.

The current standard of care involves reconstruction that replaces the torn ACL with another tendon or graft, through a surgical procedure in which a surgeon completely removes the remaining torn ACL and reconstructs it from either a tendon from the patient’s own leg or a deceased donor.

Unlike reconstruction, the BEAR implant does not require a second surgical wound site to remove a healthy tendon from another part of the leg or the use of a donor tendon. The BEAR implant acts as a bridge to help the ends of the torn ACL heal together, enabling the body to repair itself.

This is a big step, as ACL injuries are common in the U.S., with approximately 400,000 occurring yearly.

“There are a number of advantages to restoring a ligament instead of replacing it,” said Dr. Bruce Stewart, an orthopedic and sports medicine surgeon with Shoreline Orthopaedics. “Encouraging clinical studies have shown that the BEAR implant restores the torn ACL to the similar quality and size of a patient’s non-injured ACL. It also has shown faster muscle strength recovery and high patient satisfaction when returning to sports or activities.”

Stewart with Shoreline Orthopaedics was the first surgeon in the state of Michigan to perform the BEAR implant procedure.

Holland Hospital and Shoreline Orthopaedics are working together to provide this new ACL treatment option.

“Being able to offer the BEAR implant shows how committed Shoreline Orthopaedics and Holland Hospital are to bringing the latest technology to the area and how dedicated the team is to continuing to advance patient care,” Stewart said.