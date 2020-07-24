Holland Hospital implements thermal sensor technology

Holland Hospital is implementing thermal sensor imaging technology for convenient temperature checks at its main campus entrances.

Care.ai’s self-serve devices, endorsed by the Michigan Hospital Association, will scan an individual’s skin temperature and alert staff when a temperature is out of range.

“It is pertinent everyone who enters the hospital gets to their destination quickly and safely,” said Greg Chatfield, director of security and support services at Holland Hospital. “This fast, easy and nonintrusive system will not only streamline our point of entry process but will also allow several of our staff to return to their pre-COVID employment positions.”

When a reading is normal, a green light will display, and the person can continue. When reading is outside of normal, a red light will display and ask the individual to wait for assistance. A designated staff member will be alerted and will provide the individual with appropriate guidance. Temperature record and photo thumbnail are purged after 30 minutes.

Holland Hospital’s reception desk staff remains available to provide assistance or manual screenings when needed.