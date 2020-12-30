Holland Hospital introduces bariatric services

Holland Hospital now offers expert help and support services for achieving a healthy weight through its new program, Holland Hospital Bariatric Services.

The new service is offered in partnership with Grand Health Partners, a Grand Rapids-based practice of weight-loss experts and skilled surgeons who will perform bariatric surgeries at Holland Hospital. According to the hospital, two-thirds of adults in Michigan are overweight and nearly half of those are considered obese based on current guidelines.

Holland Hospital Bariatric Services offers access to the nutrition, exercise, behavioral health and surgical support someone may need to lose weight. Bariatric surgeons Drs. Randal Baker and Jeremy Bushman work with a multidisciplinary team of experts to provide proven weight-loss solutions, including minimally invasive bariatric surgery at Holland Hospital.

“We offer a personal and comprehensive approach to weight loss, including both surgical and nonsurgical options,” Baker said. “Because we understand excessive weight is a complex disease, and that genetic, social, cultural and emotional factors all play a role, our patients are properly supported and equipped throughout their weight-loss journey.”

While bariatric surgery is not for everyone, it may be the best decision to achieve weight loss goals in consultation with an experienced bariatric specialist.

“We’re fortunate to collaborate with this outstanding team of bariatric surgeons and providers,” said Patti VanDort, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Holland Hospital. “Patients who’ve had bariatric surgery with Grand Health Partners report excellent results, high satisfaction and say it has transformed their lives. We are pleased to introduce these new services to benefit our community.”

Added Bushman, “Struggling with weight doesn’t mean you’ve failed, and for many people, it isn’t as simple as eating less and exercising more either. Achieving a healthy weight may require expert help and coordinated support to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

For more information on weight loss and bariatric services or to watch a weight loss seminar online, visit Holland Hospital’s Bariatric Services website or call Grand Health Partners at (616) 344-1800.