Holland Hospital opens walk-in care facility

Holland Hospital’s new walk-in care is ready to serve the lakeshore region.

Located at the Holland Hospital Medical Building, 8300 Westpark Way in Zeeland, walk-in care is similar to a primary care visit, but no appointment is necessary. It is open to all residents, regardless if someone already has a primary care provider or not and is covered by most insurance plans.

“Walk-in care allows patients to receive prompt treatment for common illnesses and minor injuries,” said Michelle Doctor, vice president of Holland Hospital Medical Group. “It’s not only convenient care, it’s coordinated care. Follow-up communication with the patient’s primary care provider helps to ensure that others involved in that patient’s care are kept informed.”

Walk-in care provides treatment for health concerns such as cold and flu, coughs, earaches, nausea, sinus infections, sore throats, urinary tract infections and more. Walk-in care also offers X-rays and lab service on-site, as well as sports physicals, flu and tetanus shots.

“We are treating minor respiratory illnesses, a variety of minor injuries, as well as other minor medical concerns, all without the patient having to schedule an appointment,” said William Bartoli, PA-C, lead advanced practice provider of Holland Hospital Walk-In Care. “We are very excited to have Holland Hospital Walk-In Care up and running, and our team is grateful for the opportunity to provide this option for care to our community.”

Urgent care offers a wider scope of service than walk-in care, such as treating broken bones, but the cost for walk-in care is typically less than an urgent care visit. Most nonlife-threatening health concerns can be treated at either walk-in care or urgent care. This allows patients to have a choice of where to go depending on specific health needs and what is most convenient.

“If prompt care of a minor medical problem is needed, walk-in care is here for you. We look forward to continuing to serve our community,” Bartoli said.