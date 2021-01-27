Holland native returns home to join West Michigan Dermatology

West Michigan Dermatology announced Dr. Amy Strikwerda will join the practice Monday.

Strikwerda will be seeing patients for general dermatology conditions in the Holland location at 3290 N. Wellness Drive Bldg. D.

Born and raised in Holland, Strikwerda completed her bachelor’s degree at what was then Calvin College in Grand Rapids. She then attended medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee and finished a dermatology residency at the University of Rochester in upstate New York.

She spent her first four years of practice in Grand Rapids and said she is delighted to be seeing dermatology patients in the Holland community where she grew up.

“I’m thrilled we have a presence in the Holland area,” Strikwerda said. “Dermatology care is essential to overall health, and I’m excited to be a part of this team serving people of all ages. I care deeply for the people in my hometown of Holland, Michigan. It’s good to be back.”

Dr. Gina Ang, partner at West Michigan Dermatology, said, “West Michigan Dermatology is built on compassionate service and exceptional care for our patients, staff and the communities we are in. We are thoroughly invested in West Michigan and so happy we can welcome Dr. Strikwerda into our family of providers to help serve the Holland community.”

West Michigan Dermatology has been in practice since 1982 and offers advanced diagnostic and treatment options for skin cancer, including Mohs surgery and a wide variety of skin, hair and nail conditions.

Providers treat acne, eczema and psoriasis, as well as offer cosmetic treatments and procedures. West Michigan Dermatology also operates The Skin Revitalizing Center, which specializes in skin rejuvenation, laser treatments and anti-aging skin care procedures.