Home Health extends reach across Michigan

United Methodist Retirement Communities and Porter Hills is expanding its Home Health program from the Grand Rapids area to the east side of the state.

UMRC and Porter Hills recently received final state and federal approval to extend its home-based service across Michigan.

“Home Health started at Porter Hills in Grand Rapids in 1995 and has one of the highest satisfaction ratings in West Michigan,” said Jamie Palma, executive director of certified Home Health and avenues for UMRC and Porter Hills. “Since UMRC and Porter Hills began its journey of affiliation in 2019, our plan has been to extend Home Health to the east to bring high-quality home care to more adults.”

Home Health is fully certified to provide skilled care in the home. Clients are often recovering from orthopedic surgeries, have congestive heart failure or other cardiac health needs, or have serious wounds that require skilled care.

“Patients that might have previously been sent from the hospital to a skilled nursing center are often now sent directly home,” Palma said. “Certified care is a covered benefit under your insurance. A doctor’s order is required, certifying that the person is homebound, and it would be a taxing effort to leave the home for those services. We work with physicians and provide the level of care and assistance needed while you recover at home.”

Home Health’s team of over 55 professionals includes registered nurses, occupational and physical therapists, speech language pathologists, licensed medical social workers and home health aides.

More than 60% of the older adults served by UMRC and Porter Hills receive care through its home- and community-based programs, such as Home Health. In 2019-20, Home Health served 1,850 adults.

Click here to learn more about UMRC and Porter Hills and its Home Health program.