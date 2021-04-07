Hope Network adds medical detox program

Hope Network announced it is adding a medical detox program to the range of services offered by its center for recovery.

The new service begins as Michigan sees increases in substance use and requests for treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The medical detox program began last week and is designed for people who need to manage physical withdrawal symptoms in the most comfortable way possible. Hope Network is seeing several trends and figures, which indicate the need for this program:

In 2019, 7.7% of U.S. adults reported a substance use disorder in the past year

In 2020, 13% of U.S. adults reported either starting or increasing substance use since COVID-19 started.

Specific to West Michigan, the number of fatal overdoses in spring 2020 doubled from the same period in 2019

In 2020, local large health care systems reported a 20% increase in daily inquiries regarding substance abuse treatment

Additionally, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimates there are 412,000 Michigan residents in need of substance abuse treatment who are not receiving it from a specialty facility.

“The current shortage of medical detox facilities means patients are often put on a waiting list, which delays treatment, prolongs suffering and leaves people at risk for overdose or suicide,” said Phil Weaver, Hope Network president and CEO. “This new option aligns with the services already offered by our Center For Recovery to help people get the treatment they need.”

The medical detox program allows patients to receive medical and social support while medical professionals watch for potentially dangerous symptoms that can arise from stopping substance abuse. This level of care is often used when people are stopping the use of opioids, alcohol or sedatives.

Hope Network is offering this new program at a residential location in northeast Grand Rapids. This quiet, comfortable setting allows patients to be in a stable, structured environment when they start their recovery process. There also is an opportunity for patients to live at this location, which allows extra support while they receive care.

“Hope Network’s wide range of services allows us to assess each person’s needs and provide treatment that fits their particular situation,” Weaver said. “This new option, combined with our resources in behavioral health services, workforce development and transportation, allows us to support patients during their journey, during recovery and beyond.”