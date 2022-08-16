Hospital adds specialty providers, scheduling service

Holland Hospital made changes to its care offerings to broaden service options and make the patient experience easier.

The hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 16, said it added six new specialty providers and a new scheduling line to help streamline the referral and appointment-setting process.

This new group of providers will help meet the need for high-quality specialty care along the lakeshore and includes specialists in neurology, rheumatology and urology.

“We are excited to provide coordinated care for our families and to offer more health care options for patients close to home,” said Michelle Doctor, vice president of Holland Hospital Medical Group. “It’s important for patients to know they can choose where they want to go for specialty care.”

Jeffrey Beauregard, DO, and Amy Boren, DO, joined Holland Hospital Neurology. Holland Hospital Rheumatology added Dr. Philip Velderman and Aaron Hunt, PA, while West Michigan Urological Associates added Ashley Leach, PA, to its doctor lineup. Holland Hospital’s Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine division added Rachel VanDyke, APP, NP to its specialty care providers.

Holland Hospital also offers a specialty referral number to streamline the referral and scheduling process. The number, (616) 215-0030, will connect patients to an experienced scheduler who can help them obtain a referral if necessary for their visit, as well as schedule them an appointment easily. This specialty phone line will help speed the scheduling process for patients and eliminate some of the frustration that comes with medical scheduling.

“Our focus is on prevention, taking care of chronic conditions and providing specialty services that meet the area’s growing need,” Doctor said. “With just one call, our new specialty referral number makes getting an appointment quick and easy.”

The new scheduling services apply to all of Holland Hospital’s specialty care offerings, including ear, nose, throat and allergy; general surgery; rheumatology; and urology.

The new specialty referral and scheduling number is available now. Holland Hospital’s new providers will be in place this fall.