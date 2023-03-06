Hospital staff retaliate against ‘horrible’ retention, low wages at Trinity Health

According to a nurse’s aide, Trinity Health walked away from the bargaining table when union workers attempted to negotiate for better pay and working conditions, prompting employees to picket.

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) workers held a press conference Monday, March 6, to announce they plan to picket at Trinity Health Muskegon’s Sanctuary at McAuley on March 13 to protest being overworked and underpaid.

The incident is reminiscent of last year’s picket by Trinity workers, when nearly 100 workers stood up against their employer for the same reasons.

The event was attended by state Rep. Will Snyder, who said, “It’s sad that we must once again assemble to get what the hardworking people of Muskegon deserve. No longer will taking advantage of workers go unnoticed and unchallenged.”

Trinity Health Certified Nurse’s Aide (CNA) Dawn Rose spoke at the conference, calling out the health system for walking away from negotiations with staff on Thursday.

“We have a staff retention crisis at McAuley,” Rose said. “With staff leaving health care in droves, we have been trying to address this retention problem, but management has walked away from negotiations. Their offer was less than what 38% of the staff already make. How can we give quality care to our residents if we are not given competitive pay and raises, safe working conditions and respect for our rights as workers? It’s time for Trinity to come back to the table and offer a strong contract that respects the work we do.”

Rose, who has worked for Trinity Health for seven years and has been a CNA for 30, said Trinity’s retention is horrible, and so far, leadership doesn’t seem committed to working with employees.

“We’ve had some sessions, but we’ve very much got the feeling that they didn’t really want to deal with us,” she said. “I think they tend to regard the unlicensed staff as disposable (and) replaceable and that’s just simply not true anymore. Staff is leaving in droves and they can’t keep anyone. During negotiations, the tone that I get is very dismissive. It feels like they consider us irrelevant.”

A spokesperson at Trinity Health Senior Communities responded by saying, “Trinity Health Senior Communities, a member of Trinity Health, has negotiated in good faith with the collective bargaining union covering McAuley Health and Rehabilitation’s certified nursing assistants, housekeepers, laundry, floor care and dietary colleagues. We have provided 14 proposals over the course of 10 negotiation sessions. Unfortunately, on Thursday, March 2, the Union walked away from our best and final offer, which offered a generous wage increase.

“We remain committed to finding a reasonable and sustainable solution that supports our colleagues. McAuley Rehabilitation and Wellness values our colleagues’ commitment to providing compassionate, healing care to those we serve. Our colleagues are key to this high-quality, high-touch care.”

Speaking to the Business Journal, Rose referenced Trinity’s recent closure of its 30-bed surgical floor as proof that staffing in the hospital system is in crisis-mode.

“Our retention is horrible,” Rose said. “Our turnover in 2022 for their fiscal year was 153%, and so far this year we’re at 96%.”

Rose, who said her bargaining unit represents CNAs, housekeeping, laundry, kitchen staff and servers, said this is a new low for Trinity, which was one of the best places she’d ever worked when she joined the health system seven years ago.

“They were treating staff very well,” she said. “Management and direct department heads were much more hands-on and willing to listen and try to listen to your concerns and try to see if we can approve them. And I’ve watched in the past couple of years (as) we’ve had such a turnover with management department heads in the facility that there’s no continuity (or) consistency. There have literally been times where I could not tell you who my direct boss was.”

Rose said she and over 50 other workers involved in the negotiations are looking for a “regular competitive wage scale that matches the market.”

She said workers “can’t even get a basic cost of living,” with some housekeeping and servers with over 20 years of experience still making under $14 hourly.

“COVID is very much a reality for us,” Rose said, adding staff can find better jobs with less stress, less risk and better pay outside of Trinity.

“Some of these housekeepers have been there 20 years, and they don’t increase (pay) due to their seniority, which is something we try to bargain for. They’re just all stuck at the same level, whether they’ve been there five years or have been there 12,” she said.

Rose said workers plan to continue working their shifts and caring for patients. She herself worked a late shift before showing up to advocate for her team at the conference Monday morning.

Workers are planning to picket on March 13, but Rose said they still are hoping to get Trinity to come back to the table and negotiate with them fairly.