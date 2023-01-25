Hospitals battle caregiver burnout

“Nobody in health care is fine,” said Dr. James Fahner, one of the leaders in physician well-being at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Fahner and Dr. Kristin Jacobs are seeking to alleviate the strain and burnout that pediatric physicians are facing and build a better system to support them.

At Corewell Health’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital (HDVCH), hours are long and the strain of caring for young patients, especially recently, has been overwhelming.

While physicians and advanced practice providers (APPs) have been at the forefront of the global COVID-19 pandemic, they also have had to face a deadly bout of flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and, most recently, Pediatric invasive Strep Group A.

Fahner, who recently transitioned into the role of medical director of philanthropy education and provider well-being, and Jacob, an internal medicine and pediatrics physician leading in the provider well-being space at Helen DeVos, spoke with the Grand Rapids Business Journal about the impact of pediatric physician burnout and what is being done to remedy it.

Jacob is the medical director for the Office of Physician and APP Fulfillment at Corewell Health West. She said the office has been in existence since mid-2019.

“Even before COVID, this was identified as a key strategic priority because physician burnout and APP burnout was a crisis even before COVID,” Jacob said. “In October of 2019, the National Academy of Medicine published a paper that really (called) out health care worker burnout as a crisis. Sadly, with the pandemic, it’s only been exacerbated.”

Both Jacob and Fahner have years of experience in pediatric care, and can sympathize with the increasing stressors that caregivers are facing.

“Clinically, I practice as an internal medicine and pediatric physician, so I am also on the front lines of primary care, living and breathing all of those challenges that come along with it being a specialty that has very high rates of burnout,” Jacob said.

Added Fahner, “As you can imagine, the constellation of working with extended family and young children at risk or in very dire medical circumstances has really set the stage for another whole level of risk and stress and potential for burnout among those caregivers. You have tiny infants in the neonatal ICU setting, in the pediatric ICU setting, from my own frontline experience, in children’s cancer — which is a very emotionally charged, high-risk space in the best of circumstances, before layering on any of the more recent challenges and concerns that we’ve had to deal with.”

In addition to the stressors of caring for children in high-risk situations, Fahner added that changes brought about by necessity as hospitals deal with COVID-19 have only complicated matters for physicians. One change he noted was the use of technology to facilitate physician-patient communication, a necessity that can, for some, contribute to feelings of burnout or dissatisfaction.

“The amount of time that’s spent in front of the computer screen and with technology as opposed to authentic, meaningful interactions with our patients and families — that is a very stressful situation for those of us who are, fundamentally, frontline hands-on, person-to-person caregivers,” Fahner said. “To have that be replaced with this artificial membrane of technology has been really challenging.

“In addition, the complexity of medical care delivery and reimbursement has provided many layers of deep frustration and anxiety among caregivers. Literally caregivers are spending hours on the phone with payers to obtain prior authorization permission to provide absolutely essential, standard-of-care therapy, and yet (have) many, many layers of bureaucratic red tape to go through, just to get a simple permission or consent to allow that child to receive the appropriate treatment. (This) has really been deeply, deeply stressful for caregivers.”

These health care providers are not alone. High rates of physician and APP burnout have been sweeping the country as repeated waves of illness make caring for children and families an overwhelming job.

In September 2022, The New York Times reported a decline in provider mental health, according to a Mayo Clinic survey that identified that “63 percent of physicians surveyed reported at least one symptom of burnout at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, an increase from 44 percent in 2017 and 46 percent in 2011.”

The Mayo Clinic survey also suggested that areas of practice that were at higher risk of burnout included emergency medicine, family medicine and pediatrics.

The Mayo Clinic defines burnout as “a state of physical or emotional exhaustion that also involves a sense of reduced accomplishment and loss of personal identity.”

An article published by Forbes the same year seemed to corroborate this. In April 2022, Forbes reported on a Medscape poll on physician burnout, which surveyed 13,000 physicians and found that while emergency medicine providers were the most burned out, polling at 60%, pediatrics didn’t fall far behind, with 49% reporting burnout.

The report also stated, “Among the 29 medical specialties surveyed, OB-GYN and pediatrics have reported some of the profession’s largest increases in burnout over the past two years. Compared to the 2020 Medscape poll (which included pre-pandemic data), the burnout rate for pediatric physicians is up 8%. Few in health care would have predicted these spikes.”

At Corewell Health, Fahner and Jacobs are taking the issue of physician burnout seriously.

“If we cannot recruit and retain and keep (a) healthy, professionally and personally satisfied and motivated health care workforce, we are all going to be at huge risk in American health care,” Fahner said. “There is a great, great urgency to this. We are all in that boat together.

“One of Jacob’s colleagues did a presentation for us the other evening, and they related a great conversation where a supervisor talked to one of the health care providers and said, ‘How are you doing?’ And the provider, as we were trained to do, just says,’ I’m fine.’ And in the moment, the supervisor just said, “No, you’re not fine. I’m not fine. Nobody in health care is fine.’”

While many organizations seeking to boost employee engagement and fulfillment focus attention on the personal resilience of employees, Jacob pointed out that doctors and health care providers, at any level, are already resilient.

“It’s so important to point out that in particular physicians, by just the nature of their training, do not have a resiliency deficit. They came into this work as some of the most resilient people. If we only target strategies around resiliency, we’re really going to miss the boat,” she said. “We absolutely support personal resilience and have a lot of programming that helps people do that as well. But we also want to be focused on those areas that are going to move the needle and make wellness everybody’s responsibility.”

According to Jacob, Corewell uses the Stanford Professional Fulfillment Model to measure physician and APP fulfillment and uses the results to look at specific demographics such as gender, race, career stage, etc. to find high-risk populations. Results are then used to do targeted interventions on populations in need of support.

Right now, Corewell offers initiatives such as well-being consults, wellness sessions, peer coaching and support groups and has a mental health provider on the Office of Physician and APP Fulfillment team to offer one-on-one support as needed.

Fahner and Jacobs are focusing on taking physician well-being one step at a time, doing what they can to help caregivers help others. Fahner said it will be a long road, but restoring the sense of purpose and passion that pediatric providers need is essential to healing the health care system.

“We have to walk before we run, but restoring the joy to caregiving and to medicine is hugely important,” Fahner said. “It’s an amazing privilege to be in the sacred space of caring for children and families. It’s a calling for most individuals. It is not just a profession. And those individuals deserve to have the joy and the satisfaction restored to that experience on a daily basis.

“I hope that we can do that, on a global health care level, (and) very fundamentally reinvent our health care organizations. If we’re bringing compassion and care and healing to our patients and families, we certainly ought to be able to figure out ways to do that for our own workforce.”